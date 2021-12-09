Seagen Tukysa Maintains Survival Benefit, Delays Cancer Progression In The Brain In Breast Cancer Patients
Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) has revealed new data from exploratory analyses from the HER2CLIMB trial of Tukysa (tucatinib) combined with trastuzumab & capecitabine in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer with stable or active brain metastases.
- The data were featured at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- After a median follow-up of 29.6 months, the Tukysa regimen improved overall survival by 9.1 months compared to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone (21.6 months vs. 12.5 months).
- The benefit extended to patients with active or stable brain metastases.
- Tukysa treatment continued to show clinically meaningful benefit in progression-free survival in the central nervous system, representing a delay of cancer progression in the brain (9.9 months versus 4.2 months).
- The intracranial objective response rate and duration of objective response were consistent with previous analyses.
- Related Link: Seagen Bets On China's ADC In $2.6B Cancer Deal.
- Price Action: SGEN shares closed at $149.55 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care General