 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seagen Bets On China's ADC In $2.6B Cancer Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Seagen Bets On China's ADC In $2.6B Cancer Deal
  • Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and RemeGen Co Ltd have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin.
  • For $200 million upfront, Seagen is getting ex-Asia rights to Chinese biotech RemeGen's HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) disitamab vedotin. 
  • RemeGen is entitled to up to $2.4 billion in potential milestone payments if everything plays out across multiple indications. The deal also covers rights in Japan and Singapore. 
  • The news comes just two months after disitamab vedotin won a conditional nod from China's National Medical Products Administration to treat stomach cancer following at least two prior systemic therapies. 
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are down 1.25% at $158.97 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Astellas - Seagen's PADCEV Wins Full FDA Approval And Expanded Label In Tough-To-Treat Urothelial Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com