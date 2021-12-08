Novartis' New Kisqali Data Shows Consistent Overall Survival Benefit Across Metastatic Breast Cancer Settings
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shared new data from the MONALEESA Phase 3 program of Kisqali (ribociclib), the CDK4/6 inhibitor in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and proven overall survival (OS) benefit across patient subgroups.
- The findings will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).
- New ad hoc exploratory analysis of nearly 1,000 tumor samples showed that Kisqali combined with endocrine therapy (ET) consistently provided significant OS benefit compared to ET alone across main intrinsic subtypes.
- Patients achieved a significant improvement in median OS of 40.3 months compared to 29.4 months for ET alone.
- The longest survival benefit from Kisqali plus ET was seen in patients with the luminal A subtype, who achieved a median OS of 68.0 months compared to 54.6 months on ET alone.
- Patients with basal-like subtype had poorer OS outcomes in both the Kisqali combination and ET alone groups with a median OS of 19.4 months and 21.2 months, respectively.
