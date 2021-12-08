 Skip to main content

Biosimilar Player Alvotech To Go Public Via $2.5B Oaktree SPAC Merger
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech Holdings SA plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol ALVO by merging with a blank-check company backed by Oaktree Capital Management, in a deal that values the combined entity at around $2.25 billion.
  • The Company will receive gross proceeds of $450 million from the deal, including $150 million from a private placement in public equity backed by Temasek, CVC Capital Partners, and funds managed by Suvretta Capital.
  • Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: OACB), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $225 million through an initial public offering in September last year.
  • The drugmaker has partnered with pharmaceutical companies in 60 countries.
  • In September, Alvotech said the FDA had deferred action on its biologics license application for AVT02, its biosimilar for AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) arthritis drug, Humira.
  • AbbVie also filed a lawsuit against Alvotech alleging theft of trade secrets, which a U.S federal judge dismissed in October.
  • The deal is expected to close in 1H of 2022.
  • Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse advised Alvotech on the deal while Deutsche Bank Securities advised the SPAC.
  • Price Action: OACB shares are up 0.23% at $9.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Financing Offerings Small Cap IPOs General

