Biosimilar Player Alvotech To Go Public Via $2.5B Oaktree SPAC Merger
- Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech Holdings SA plans to list on NASDAQ under the symbol ALVO by merging with a blank-check company backed by Oaktree Capital Management, in a deal that values the combined entity at around $2.25 billion.
- The Company will receive gross proceeds of $450 million from the deal, including $150 million from a private placement in public equity backed by Temasek, CVC Capital Partners, and funds managed by Suvretta Capital.
- Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: OACB), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raised $225 million through an initial public offering in September last year.
- The drugmaker has partnered with pharmaceutical companies in 60 countries.
- In September, Alvotech said the FDA had deferred action on its biologics license application for AVT02, its biosimilar for AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) arthritis drug, Humira.
- AbbVie also filed a lawsuit against Alvotech alleging theft of trade secrets, which a U.S federal judge dismissed in October.
- The deal is expected to close in 1H of 2022.
- Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse advised Alvotech on the deal while Deutsche Bank Securities advised the SPAC.
- Price Action: OACB shares are up 0.23% at $9.88 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
