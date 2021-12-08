 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Virpax Posts Toxicology, Pharmacokinetic Data For Pain Med Epoladerm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Virpax Posts Toxicology, Pharmacokinetic Data For Pain Med Epoladerm
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) reported results following toxicology and pharmacokinetic study of Epoladerm to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL), CRO engaged by Virpax, completed the study in minipigs as part of the required Investigational New Drug Application enabling trials. 
  • Single-dose transdermal delivery of Epoladerm was well-tolerated in all minipigs, and no treatment-related clinical observations, changes in body weight, or dermal irritation were observed. 
  • All Epoladerm treated animals had plasma levels of Epoladerm confirming transdermal absorption. 
  • The maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) was reached at 4 hours post-dose, and plasma Epoladerm remained at 24-hour post-dose for all animals. 
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals is developing Epoladerm (diclofenac epolamine), an investigational analgesic supplied in a pre-filled device for administration as a topical spray film.
  • Price Action: VRPX shares are up 1.48% at $4.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRPX)

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs osteoarthritisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com