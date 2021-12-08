Virpax Posts Toxicology, Pharmacokinetic Data For Pain Med Epoladerm
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) reported results following toxicology and pharmacokinetic study of Epoladerm to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL), CRO engaged by Virpax, completed the study in minipigs as part of the required Investigational New Drug Application enabling trials.
- Single-dose transdermal delivery of Epoladerm was well-tolerated in all minipigs, and no treatment-related clinical observations, changes in body weight, or dermal irritation were observed.
- All Epoladerm treated animals had plasma levels of Epoladerm confirming transdermal absorption.
- The maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) was reached at 4 hours post-dose, and plasma Epoladerm remained at 24-hour post-dose for all animals.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals is developing Epoladerm (diclofenac epolamine), an investigational analgesic supplied in a pre-filled device for administration as a topical spray film.
- Price Action: VRPX shares are up 1.48% at $4.11 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs osteoarthritisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General