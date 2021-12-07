Anixa Biosciences Says COVID-19 Compounds Potentially Effective Against Omicron Variant
Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) announced the results of a genomic variant analysis conducted with its partner, MolGenie GmbH, on potential compounds to treat COVID-19.
- The data indicate that the compounds in development should be effective against the Omicron variant, in addition to the previously identified Delta variant of the virus.
- Anixa and MolGenie are developing compounds for the potential treatment of COVID-19 with the long-term goal of creating an inexpensive, orally-administered room temperature-stable pill for the outpatient setting.
- The program focuses on identifying novel, small molecule inhibitors of Mpro, the main protease of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, necessary for replication.
- The current compounds that Anixa and MolGenie have synthesized and tested have demonstrated the ability to inhibit the function of this protein with favorable potency comparable to authorized therapies.
- Price Action: ANIX shares are up 1.60% at $3.18 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
