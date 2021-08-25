 Skip to main content

Anixa Biosciences' COVID-19 Compounds Show Potential Efficacy Against Delta Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Anixa Biosciences' COVID-19 Compounds Show Potential Efficacy Against Delta Variant
  • Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) has announced that a genomic variant analysis indicates that its potential compounds may be more effective against the Delta variant than the original wild-type SARS-CoV-2. 
  • Anixa's program, in collaboration with European partner MolGenie, focuses on identifying novel, small molecule inhibitors of Mpro, the main protease of the virus. 
  • The current compounds that Anixa is synthesizing and evaluating have demonstrated their ability to inhibit the function of this protein, which the virus needs to replicate. 
  • Sequence analysis of several Delta variant samples demonstrates that the Mpro enzyme often has a mutation that replaces an asparagine (an amino acid) with leucine (another amino acid) near the binding site. 
  • This change makes the binding pocket of Mpro more hydrophobic, thus suggesting Anixa's compounds will be more potent inhibitors of the variant Mpro than the wild-type (original).
  • Price Action: ANIX shares are up 9.45% at $4.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

