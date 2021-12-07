Why Are Legend Biotech Shares Gaining Today?
- Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) collaborating partner Janssen Pharmaceutical has submitted a marketing application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) seeking approval for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).
- Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies.
- The submission is based on results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study.
- Cilta-cel is currently under regulatory review by several health authorities worldwide, including the U.S. and Europe.
- In November, the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for cilta-cel to February 28, 2022.
- Price Action: LEGN shares are up 10.80% at $49.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
