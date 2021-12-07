 Skip to main content

Why Are Legend Biotech Shares Gaining Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
  • Legend Biotech Corporation's (NASDAQ: LEGN) collaborating partner Janssen Pharmaceutical has submitted a marketing application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) seeking approval for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel).
  • Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies.
  • The submission is based on results from the Phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 study.
  • Cilta-cel is currently under regulatory review by several health authorities worldwide, including the U.S. and Europe.
  • In November, the FDA extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date for cilta-cel to February 28, 2022. 
  • Price Action: LEGN shares are up 10.80% at $49.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

