Arbutus Biopharma Shares Jump After Achieving First Milestone Under COVID-19 Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Arbutus Biopharma Shares Jump After Achieving First Milestone Under COVID-19 Pact

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) has identified several molecules that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro), a validated target for treating COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks. 

  • In April 2021, Arbutus, X-Chem Inc, and Proteros biostructures GmbH entered a discovery research and license agreement of novel inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease. 
  • Upon achieving this milestone, Arbutus has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to the identified molecules. 
  • The parties will continue to accelerate the development of pan-coronavirus agents to treat COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
  • In exchange for that license, Arbutus shall make a milestone payment to X-Chem and Proteros.
  • Price Action: ABUS shares are up 7.82% at $4 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

