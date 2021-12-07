Arbutus Biopharma Shares Jump After Achieving First Milestone Under COVID-19 Pact
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) has identified several molecules that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro), a validated target for treating COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
- In April 2021, Arbutus, X-Chem Inc, and Proteros biostructures GmbH entered a discovery research and license agreement of novel inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease.
- Upon achieving this milestone, Arbutus has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to the identified molecules.
- The parties will continue to accelerate the development of pan-coronavirus agents to treat COVID-19 and potential future coronavirus outbreaks.
- In exchange for that license, Arbutus shall make a milestone payment to X-Chem and Proteros.
- Price Action: ABUS shares are up 7.82% at $4 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
