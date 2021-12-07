 Skip to main content

Aerie Inks Licensing Pact With Santen for Rhopressa And Rocklatan In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Aerie Inks Licensing Pact With Santen for Rhopressa And Rocklatan In Europe

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) and Santen have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution).

  • The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America, and Oceania countries.
  • Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on therapies for open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases, and retinal diseases. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Aerie will receive an upfront payment of $88 million and milestone payments of up to $77 million. 
  • Aerie is also eligible to receive additional consideration over 25% of the products' net sales.
  • Santen will be responsible for sales, marketing and pricing decisions relating to the products. Santen will also be responsible for all development and commercialization costs and activities related to the products in the territories covered by the agreement except a post-marketing clinical study conducted by Aerie in Europe for Roclanda. 
  • Aerie will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the products to Santen utilizing its Athlone, Ireland plant. 
  • Related Link: Aerie Pharma Reports Mixed Bag On Phase 2 Dry Eye Trial.
  • Price Action: AERI shares closed at $10.64 on Monday.

