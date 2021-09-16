 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aerie Pharma Reports Mixed Bag On Phase 2 Dry Eye Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 5:59am   Comments
Share:
Aerie Pharma Reports Mixed Bag On Phase 2 Dry Eye Trial
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERIannounced topline results of its Phase 2b COMET-1 study evaluating AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) ophthalmic solution for dry eye disease.
  • The company said that the study failed to achieve statistical significance at pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28.
  • However, the ophthalmic solution reached statistical significance over multiple pre-specified symptoms and signs, Aerie added.
  • Aerie observed the most significant efficacy in the higher concentration, and the company has decided to advance AR-15512 (0.003%) BID for a Phase 3 study.
  • “While we did not achieve statistical significance at our pre-determined primary endpoints at Day 28, as a reminder, this is a Phase 2b study where selecting primary endpoints are not required. Therefore, we believe we have a clear path toward approval,” CEO Vicente Anido remarked.
  • Both formulations at 0.0014% and 0.003% were safe and well-tolerated.
  • 95% of adverse events were mild, 3% of subjects in the 369-patient study have discontinued the trial due to adverse events.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The company plans to have an end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in Q1 of 2022.
  • It also plans to conduct two additional three-month Phase 3 efficacy studies and an additional safety study to complete the development of AR-15512.
  • Price Action: AERI shares closed 0.57% lower at $15.70 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AERI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Looking into Aerie Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs dry eye diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com