Merck Stops Enrollment In Two Islatravir Trials For Prevention Of HIV Infection

After the external data monitoring committee's recommendation, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has paused in enrollment for the IMPOWER 22 (MK-8591-022) and IMPOWER 24 (MK-8591-024) Phase 3 studies evaluating islatravir (ISL) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in people at high risk of HIV-1 infection.

Merck will conduct further analyses of these and other ongoing studies.

Participants already enrolled in the trials will continue to receive the study medicine.

Informed by the committee's recommendations, Merck is implementing additional monitoring measures for study participants, including increasing the frequency of total lymphocyte and CD4+ T-cell assessments.

Islatravir (MK-8591) is a once-monthly investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor under evaluation for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1.

Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.50% at $73.05 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.