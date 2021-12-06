 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can Pfizer's Viagra Help In Alzheimer's? Cleveland Clinic Study Shows Potential
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
Can Pfizer's Viagra Help In Alzheimer's? Cleveland Clinic Study Shows Potential

From the Cleveland Clinic, one of the teams reports it has found a potential Alzheimer’s treatment in one of the world’s most famous drugs - Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) erectile dysfunction treatment Viagra (sildenafil).

  • The Cleveland Clinic researchers screened a database of 7 million patients and found that Viagra is associated with a 69% lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease
  • Further studies using patient-derived stem cell models demonstrated that sildenafil targets tau, one of the proteins implicated in Alzheimer’s.
  • The Cleveland Clinic team used a gene-mapping network to screen about 1,600 FDA-approved drugs.
  • As part of their analysis, the Cleveland Clinic researchers compared Viagra to four other drugs - the blood pressure treatments losartan and diltiazem, and diabetes medicines metformin and glimepiride. 
  • Using the stem cell models, scientists discovered that Viagra increases the growth of brain cells and lowers the “hyperphosphorylation” of tau.
  • “Notably, we found that sildenafil use reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s in individuals with coronary artery disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes, all of which are comorbidities significantly associated with risk of the disease, as well as in those without,” said co-author Feixiong Cheng, a researcher in Cleveland Clinic’s Genomic Medicine Institute.
  • Cheng added that the Cleveland Clinic is now planning a phase 2 trial of Viagra in Alzheimer’s patients. 
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 4.58% at $51.78 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Novavax, ViacomCBS And More
AbbVie Adds New Warning To Rinvoq (JAK Inhibitor) Label For Rheumatoid Arthritis
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shot Receives Emergency Use Nod In Australia For Kids Aged 5-11 Years
Valneva's COVID-19 Shot Fails As Booster In Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccinated Population
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com