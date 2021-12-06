 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Keytruda Wins Eighth FDA Approval Of 2021, This Time For Adjuvant, Pediatric Melanoma Settings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:
Merck's Keytruda Wins Eighth FDA Approval Of 2021, This Time For Adjuvant, Pediatric Melanoma Settings

The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, an anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric (12 years and older) patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma following complete resection. 

  • Additionally, the FDA expanded the indication for Keytruda as adjuvant treatment for stage III melanoma following complete resection to include pediatric patients (12 years and older).
  • The approval is based on the first interim analysis of Phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial. Keytruda showed a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS), reducing the risk of disease recurrence or death by 35% compared to placebo. 
  • Median RFS was not reached for either group. After a median follow-up of 14.4 months, 11% of patients who received Keytruda had a recurrence or died compared to 17% of placebo patients. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.15% at $73.23 during Monday's last check during the premarket session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Bristol Myers - Merck's Thalassemia Candidate Under FDA Priority Review
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Protagonist Pulls Plug On Phase 1 Asset, Xenon Aces Mid-Stage Epilepsy Study, Esperion Prices Offering
Is High Pressure Good for Drug Development?
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For December PDUFA Dates
Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com