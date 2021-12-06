Molecular Partners' Ensovibep Shows Early Safety Profile In COVID-19
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) announced the presentation of results from the Phase 2a study of ensovibep for COVID-19 patients and additional data from the Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers at the virtual European Scientific Working Group on Influenza (ESWI) Conference.
- The single-arm Phase 2a study enrolled 12 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
- First ensovibep data from COVID-19 infected patients at 225 mg and 600 mg doses were seen to be safe and well-tolerated.
- No disease enhancement, related infusion reactions, or dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
- Viral load data (qPCR) showed a comparable decline for both dose levels.
- Infectivity of virus extracted through nasopharyngeal swabs was reduced to zero within 3-5 days post-treatment in patients with positive titers at baseline.
- Related Link: See Why Molecular Partners Shares Dropped To 52-Week Low During Tuesday Premarket?
- Global Phase 2/3 EMPATHY trial for ambulatory COVID-19 patients is ongoing, with topline data available in early 2022.
- Molecular Partners also presented additional data from the Phase 1 study of intravenously administered ensovibep, which indicated that it was well tolerated with a half-life in the range of 2-3 weeks.
- Price Action: MOLN shares closed lower by 1.91% at $13.35 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General