Why Are Biofrontera Shares Surging Today?
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) titled "Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy." The patent covers pain-reducing illumination protocol for photodynamic therapy (PDT).
- The patent also strengthens Biofrontera's competitiveness for its FDA-approved combination product, Ameluz, with PDT-lamp BF-RhodoLED and its successor model RhodoLED XL.
- The protocol consists of changing illumination intensities combined in a predefined order with interruptions of the illumination to modulate and reduce pain perception.
- The new illumination protocol aims at combining the high efficacy of Ameluz with the flexibility of BF-RhodoLED to modulate light for pain reduction.
- Biofrontera will start a Phase 3 trial to treat actinic keratoses on the face and scalp with 3 tubes of Ameluz and the RhodoLED XL lamp involving the new protocol in 2022.
- Price Action: BFRI shares 32.1% at $5.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
