Ketamine One Teams Up With Cognetivity Neurosciences To Study PTSD, Depression

Ketamine One, a Canada-based health and wellness company focused on treatments for mental health, is teaming up with Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTCMKTS: CGNSF) for a collaborative study on treatments for PTSD and depression, the companies announced in a press release on Thursday.

Ketamine One specializes in ketamine-assisted therapy and psychedelic medicines. Cognetivity Neurosciences specializes in testing and tracking neurological activity in patients with cognitive impairments. Using Cognetivity’s technology, Ketamine One will be able to better understand the impact of Ketamine One’s treatments in patients.

The companies will run two different studies, one for depression and one for PTSD. These collaborative studies are the newest development in the partnership between the two companies. Ketamine One is already utilizing Cognetivity’s technology in Ketamine One’s North American clinical network after the two companies agreed on a commercial partnership earlier in the year.

“We’re delighted to be extending our relationship with Cognetivity through this exciting new research project,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “Depression and PTSD are sadly very common conditions and existing approaches to treating them leave a lot to be desired. With the crucial involvement of the ICA, this study will further demonstrate the power of our therapies as we pursue our goal of changing how mental health is treated across North America.”

According to the press release, mental health disorders make up for 28% of the global burden of disability-adjusted life years among non-communicable diseases, outpacing cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

“It’s great to be working with Ketamine One on these clinical studies,” Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity said. “We are very excited about obtaining high-quality clinical validation data on the use of the ICA to assess and monitor patients with depression and PTSD, and developing exciting new technology to better serve this huge market.”