ARCA Biopharma Expects Data Readout From Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial In Q1 2022
ARCA biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) has completed enrollment of 160 patients in ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2b trial evaluating rNAPc2 for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- The Company anticipates reporting topline data in Q1 of 2022.
- The trial's primary endpoint is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
- D-dimer is a biomarker commonly used for assessing coagulation activation, which is elevated in approximately 40% to 75% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and is associated with adverse clinical outcomes.
- Heparin is an anticoagulant commonly given to any patient hospitalized for COVID-19.
- Other objectives of Phase 2b are to assess safety, determine the optimal dose regimen for a potential Phase 3 trial and evaluate multiple additional clinical endpoints.
- rNAPc2 is a small recombinant protein. It is a potent, selective inhibitor of tissue factor (TF), which plays a central role in the inflammatory response to viral infections.
- Price Action: ABIO shares are down 1.10% at $2.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
