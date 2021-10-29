ARCA Biopharma Stock Gains As Safety Committee Recommends COVID-19 Trial To Continue Unchanged
- The Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has completed a pre-specified interim analysis for ARCA biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: ABIO) ASPEN-COVID-19 Phase 2b trial evaluating rNAPc2, a small recombinant protein for COVID-19.
- Based on the review of approximately 75% of the projected final efficacy and safety data, DSMC recommended completing the trial with no modifications to the trial design.
- The rNAPc2 development program has been granted FDA Fast Track designation.
- The Company anticipates completing the target enrollment of 160 patients by year-end 2021 and reporting topline data in Q1 of 2022.
- ASPEN-COVID-19 trial is evaluating two dose regimens of rNAPc2 versus heparin in hospitalized positive patients who also have an elevated D-dimer level.
- The trial's primary endpoint is the change in D-dimer level from baseline to Day 8 relative to standard of care heparin.
- D-dimer is a biomarker commonly used for assessing coagulation activation, which is elevated in approximately 40% to 75% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and is associated with adverse clinical outcomes.
- Heparin is a commonly used anticoagulant for COVID-19.
- Price Action: ABIO shares are up 19.1% at $3.12 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General