Omeros Offloads Cataract Med Omidria To Rayner Surgical In Deal Valued Over $1B
Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has agreed to sell Omidria to Rayner Surgical Group Limited for an upfront payment of $125 million with an additional $200 million in commercial milestones.
- Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% / 0.3% is approved for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement to maintain pupil size and reduce postoperative ocular pain.
- Omeros will also retain its accounts receivable balance at the closing, which was $34 million at the end of last quarter.
- With substantial royalties to Rayner to Omeros on Omidria sales, the transaction is valued at more than $1 billion.
- Rayner will pay Omeros royalties on both U.S. and ex-U.S. net sales of Omidria.
- In the U.S., the royalty rate will be 50% of U.S. net sales until the earlier of either January 1, 2025, or payment of the $200 million commercial milestones, after which Omeros will receive royalties of 30% of U.S. net sales for the life of Omidria's U.S. patent estate.
- Outside of the U.S., Omeros will receive a 15% royalty rate.
- Omidria will become a key product in Rayner's ophthalmology franchise, which includes intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, and dry eye treatments.
- Price Action: OMER shares are up 21.10% at $8.26 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
