 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Omeros Offloads Cataract Med Omidria To Rayner Surgical In Deal Valued Over $1B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Omeros Offloads Cataract Med Omidria To Rayner Surgical In Deal Valued Over $1B

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has agreed to sell Omidria to Rayner Surgical Group Limited for an upfront payment of $125 million with an additional $200 million in commercial milestones.

  • Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% / 0.3% is approved for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement to maintain pupil size and reduce postoperative ocular pain.
  • Omeros will also retain its accounts receivable balance at the closing, which was $34 million at the end of last quarter. 
  • With substantial royalties to Rayner to Omeros on Omidria sales, the transaction is valued at more than $1 billion.
  • Rayner will pay Omeros royalties on both U.S. and ex-U.S. net sales of Omidria. 
  • In the U.S., the royalty rate will be 50% of U.S. net sales until the earlier of either January 1, 2025, or payment of the $200 million commercial milestones, after which Omeros will receive royalties of 30% of U.S. net sales for the life of Omidria's U.S. patent estate. 
  • Outside of the U.S., Omeros will receive a 15% royalty rate.
  • Omidria will become a key product in Rayner's ophthalmology franchise, which includes intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, and dry eye treatments. 
  • Price Action: OMER shares are up 21.10% at $8.26 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMER)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Omeros: Q3 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
Earnings Outlook For Omeros
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com