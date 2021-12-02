 Skip to main content

FDA Signs Off Chemomab's Lead Candidate Mid-Stage Study In Bile Duct Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:22am   Comments
The FDA has cleared Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: CMMB) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CM-101 for the rare disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). CM-101, a first-in-class CCL24-neutralizing antibody, is Chemomab's lead clinical candidate.

  • The Phase 2 SPRING trial assessing CM-101 as a potential treatment for PSC is already underway in Europe and Israel and is now being expanded to include U.S. sites.
  • The SPRING trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CM-101 over 15 weeks of treatment in patients with PSC.
  • The initial clinical readout is expected in 2022.
  • CM-101 appeared safe and well-tolerated in Phase 1a and 1b clinical studies in healthy volunteers and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients. 
  • Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare and severe disease of the bile ducts in the liver. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CMMB shares are up 14.90% at $9.69 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

