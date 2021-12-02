FDA Signs Off Chemomab's Lead Candidate Mid-Stage Study In Bile Duct Disease
The FDA has cleared Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd's (NASDAQ: CMMB) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CM-101 for the rare disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). CM-101, a first-in-class CCL24-neutralizing antibody, is Chemomab's lead clinical candidate.
- The Phase 2 SPRING trial assessing CM-101 as a potential treatment for PSC is already underway in Europe and Israel and is now being expanded to include U.S. sites.
- The SPRING trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CM-101 over 15 weeks of treatment in patients with PSC.
- The initial clinical readout is expected in 2022.
- CM-101 appeared safe and well-tolerated in Phase 1a and 1b clinical studies in healthy volunteers and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients.
- Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare and severe disease of the bile ducts in the liver.
