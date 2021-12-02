After Nine Years, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals CEO To Retire
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) has named Tom Riga the next President and CEO effective December 31, 2021. He currently serves as the Chief Commercial and Chief Operating Officer of Spectrum.
- After nine years with the company, Joseph Turgeon, President, and CEO has agreed to retire from Spectrum on December 31, 2021.
- Accordingly, he will also be stepping down from Spectrum's Board of Directors.
- Mr. Riga joined the company in July 2013 as VP of Corporate Accounts and was named Chief Commercial Officer in August 2014 and Chief Operating Officer in December 2017.
- Mr. Riga has over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience.
- Price Action: SPPI shares are trading 0.60% lower at $1.67 premarket on the last check Thursday.
