After Nine Years, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals CEO To Retire
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 6:54am   Comments


Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) has named Tom Riga the next President and CEO effective December 31, 2021. He currently serves as the Chief Commercial and Chief Operating Officer of Spectrum.

  • After nine years with the company, Joseph Turgeon, President, and CEO has agreed to retire from Spectrum on December 31, 2021. 
  • Accordingly, he will also be stepping down from Spectrum's Board of Directors.
  • Mr. Riga joined the company in July 2013 as VP of Corporate Accounts and was named Chief Commercial Officer in August 2014 and Chief Operating Officer in December 2017. 
  • Mr. Riga has over 20 years of pharmaceutical experience.
  • Also See: Spectrum Pharma Stock Craters As FDA Slaps Response Letter For Its Neutropenia Candidate.
  • Price Action: SPPI shares are trading 0.60% lower at $1.67 premarket on the last check Thursday.

