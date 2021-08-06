 Skip to main content

Spectrum Pharma Stock Craters As FDA Slaps Response Letter For Its Neutropenia Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Spectrum Pharma Stock Craters As FDA Slaps Response Letter For Its Neutropenia Candidate
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPIhas received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its marketing application for Rolontis (eflapegrastim) for neutropenia (low count of a type of white blood cell) in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
  • The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection would be necessary. 
  • The company is seeking further clarification and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.
  • "We are disappointed with this outcome and look forward to fully understanding the remediation timelines for the program," said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
  • Rolontis is long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF).
  • Price Action: SPPI shares are down 25% at $2.44 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers

