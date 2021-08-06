Spectrum Pharma Stock Craters As FDA Slaps Response Letter For Its Neutropenia Candidate
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI) has received an FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its marketing application for Rolontis (eflapegrastim) for neutropenia (low count of a type of white blood cell) in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
- The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection would be necessary.
- The company is seeking further clarification and plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible.
- "We are disappointed with this outcome and look forward to fully understanding the remediation timelines for the program," said Joe Turgeon, President and CEO of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
- Rolontis is long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF).
- Price Action: SPPI shares are down 25% at $2.44 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers