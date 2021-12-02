 Skip to main content

Amgen's Otezla Meets Primary Goal In Late-Stage Genital Psoriasis Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 6:21am   Comments
Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNannounced topline results from the DISCREET trial Phase 3 trial of Otezla (apremilast) in adults with moderate to severe genital psoriasis and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. 

  • The study showed that oral Otezla 30 mg twice daily achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement, compared with placebo, in the primary endpoint score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) with at least a 2-point reduction from baseline at week 16.
  • In addition, all secondary endpoints were also met with meaningful and significant improvements in itch scale, quality of life.
  • Patients completing the double-blind trial phase continued or switched to Otezla during the extension phase of the study and will be treated through week 32. 
  • The study is ongoing and is planned to complete in 1H of 2022.
  • Detailed results from the 16-week double-blind phase of the study will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.
  • In the U.S., Otezla is approved for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy, active psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's Disease. 
  • Price Action: AMGN shares closed 0.24% higher at $201.29 on Wednesday.

