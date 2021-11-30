 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cybin To Test Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy For COVID-Related Distress
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
Cybin To Test Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy For COVID-Related Distress

The FDA authorized an investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial evaluating Cybin Inc's (NYSE: CYBN) psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy with psilocybin for frontline clinicians experiencing COVID-related distress.

  • The trial will be conducted at the University of Washington. It will aim to treat depression, anxiety, burnout, and post-traumatic stress symptoms among frontline doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. 
  • The study has also received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval at the University of Washington. This investigator-initiated trial will be hosted in Seattle and will be funded by multiple organizations.
  • The Phase 2 clinical trial will enroll 30 frontline clinicians.
  • The primary outcome will be a comparison between the two groups in depression and anxiety as measured by the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total at four weeks post-dose session. 
  • "Learnings from this combination Phase 2 trial will inform the use of EMBARK in Cybin's upcoming human studies using CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog with a potential to reduce clinic times and dosing levels in half as well as potentially reduce side effects and adverse events," said Doug Drysdale, CEO.
  • Price Action: CYBN shares are down 5.42% at $1.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYBN)

Cybin Supports Psychedelic Treatment Clinic Through Grant
NY's Lenox Hill Hospital With Cybin-Awarded Grant Will Provide Psychedelic Therapy To City's Underserved
Cybin 'One Step Closer' to Creating Best Therapy for Mental Health
Video: How One Psychedelic Molecule Could Treat Major Depressive & Alcohol Use Disorders
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Cybin Reports Q2 Financial Results And Latest News, Including FDA & DEA Research Approvals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com