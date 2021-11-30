BZ Chart Of The Day: Is It Time To Sell Moderna?
Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) may be in trouble. The stock has run into resistance around the $350 level. The last time this happened, a sell-off followed.
Resistance is a large group of sellers who are offering their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $350.
At resistance levels, there is more supply than there is demand for a stock. This is why rallies end when they reach them.
Sometimes, after a stock hits a resistance level the price goes down after. This is what happened to Moderna when the stock reached $350 earlier this month. Now it may happen again soon.
