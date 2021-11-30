 Skip to main content

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is It Time To Sell Moderna?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 10:43am   Comments
BZ Chart Of The Day: Is It Time To Sell Moderna?

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) may be in trouble. The stock has run into resistance around the $350 level. The last time this happened, a sell-off followed.

Resistance is a large group of sellers who are offering their shares at or close to the same price. In this case, it’s $350.

At resistance levels, there is more supply than there is demand for a stock. This is why rallies end when they reach them.

Sometimes, after a stock hits a resistance level the price goes down after. This is what happened to Moderna when the stock reached $350 earlier this month. Now it may happen again soon.

To learn more about charts and check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

mrna.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

