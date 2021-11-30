ImmunoGen Shares Rally After Ovarian Cancer Trial Meets Primary Endpoint Goal
ImmunoGen Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares have gained more than 30% during premarket trading in reaction to positive topline data from the SORAYA trial of mirvetuximab soravtansine for ovarian cancer.
- The trial is evaluating mirvetuximab as monotherapy in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Avastin (bevacizumab).
- SORAYA study enrolled 106 patients with a median of three prior lines of therapy.
- The investigator's objective response rate (ORR) was 32.4%, including five complete responses (CRs), meeting the primary endpoint. ORR by BICR was 31.6%, including five CRs.
- Responses were observed regardless of prior PARP inhibitor or the number of prior lines of therapy.
- The median Duration of Response (DOR) is 5.9 months. With nearly half of responders continuing on therapy, median DOR could range from 5.7 to just above 7 months. Mirvetuximab was well-tolerated.
- Treatment-related adverse events led to dose reductions in 19% of patients, dose delays in 32% of patients, and discontinuations in 7% of patients.
- The marketing submission for mirvetuximab is on track for Q1 2022.
- Beyond SORAYA, Immunogen expects to generate topline data from confirmatory MIRASOL trial in Q3 of 2022 to support the potential full approval of mirvetuximab.
- Price Action: IMGN shares are up 30.3% at $6.19 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas