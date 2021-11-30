EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics Starts Dosing In Second Cohort Of Atopic Dermatitis Trial With BioLexa

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has begun enrollment and dosing for the second cohort in its Phase 1b trial of topical BioLexa to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

What happened: The Company is conducting the trial in Australia, which includes mild to moderate atopic dermatitis adult patients.

Hoth Therapeutics received the Australian regulatory go-ahead for the Phase 1b trial in October.

The study's primary goal is to evaluate the safety and characterize the pharmacokinetics of topical BioLexa Lotion. Preliminary efficacy will also be investigated in the atopic dermatitis patient cohort.

Why It Matters: The Company plans to share topline data in 2022.

BioLexa is a patented, proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation under development for diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms.

The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy.

Price Action: HOTH shares closed 1.56% lower at $0.84 on Monday.