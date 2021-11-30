 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics Starts Dosing In Second Cohort Of Atopic Dermatitis Trial With BioLexa
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Hoth Therapeutics Starts Dosing In Second Cohort Of Atopic Dermatitis Trial With BioLexa

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) has begun enrollment and dosing for the second cohort in its Phase 1b trial of topical BioLexa to treat mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. 

What happened: The Company is conducting the trial in Australia, which includes mild to moderate atopic dermatitis adult patients.

Hoth Therapeutics received the Australian regulatory go-ahead for the Phase 1b trial in October.

The study's primary goal is to evaluate the safety and characterize the pharmacokinetics of topical BioLexa Lotion. Preliminary efficacy will also be investigated in the atopic dermatitis patient cohort.

Why It Matters: The Company plans to share topline data in 2022.

BioLexa is a patented, proprietary antimicrobial topical formulation under development for diseases mediated by Staphylococcal biofilms. 

The BioLexa formulation is optimized to prevent Staphylococcal biofilm formation, keeping the bacteria in a more susceptible state to antimicrobial therapy. 

Price Action: HOTH shares closed 1.56% lower at $0.84 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOTH)

Hoth Inks Research Agreement With North Carolina State University For Study of Preclinical Candidate To Treat Mast Cell Cancers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Hoth Therapeutics Enters Into Agreements with WuXi STA; Attempts to Get New Cancer Treatment Closer to Clinical Trials
This Company Says Its New Topical Therapy Trials Bringing Hope to People Exposed to Biofilm Bacteria
Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company HOTH Says It Is on a Mission to Develop Next-Generation Therapeutics to Meet Patient Needs
Hoth Therapeutics Says the Possibilities Could Be Endless
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com