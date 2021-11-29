 Skip to main content

Unicycive Therapeutics Receives FDA Guidance On Renazorb Regulatory Pathway
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCYupdated the development and regulatory filing pathway for Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate). 

  • Renazorb is a second-generation lanthanum-based phosphate-binding agent utilizing proprietary nanoparticle technology for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
  • In a recent Type C interaction with the FDA, Unicycive sought the FDA's feedback on the sufficiency of the Renazorb data package to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application (NDA) submission. 
  • Unicycive provided results from in vitro studies conducted to support the comparability of Renazorb and its active lanthanum moiety to the approved product Fosrenol. 
  • The FDA confirmed in their response that the phosphate-binding mechanism and stoichiometry of Renazorb are comparable to Fosrenol.
  • Together with the previously agreed-upon 6-month mouse toxicology, the additional bioequivalence study will provide the necessary bridge to support the NDA submission. 
  • No additional pre-clinical or clinical studies are currently expected to be required in support of an NDA submission for Renazorb.
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The Company reaffirmed its previous guidance to submit an NDA for Renazorb in Q4 of 2022.
  • Price Action: UNCY shares are down 2.40% at $2.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

