Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Under FDA Review For Plaque Psoriasis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 9:37am   Comments
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

  • The European Medicines Agency has also validated the deucravacitinib marketing application for plaque psoriasis.
  • The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 10, 2022. 
  • The regulatory applications are based on positive results from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials, which evaluated once-daily deucravacitinib versus placebo and Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast). 
  • Deucravacitinib demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden, and quality of life measures compared to placebo and Otezla. 
  • Deucravacitinib is an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor.
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMY shares are down 1.02% at $55.96 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs PsoriasisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

