Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Under FDA Review For Plaque Psoriasis
The FDA has accepted for review Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
- The European Medicines Agency has also validated the deucravacitinib marketing application for plaque psoriasis.
- The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 10, 2022.
- The regulatory applications are based on positive results from the pivotal POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 trials, which evaluated once-daily deucravacitinib versus placebo and Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (apremilast).
- Deucravacitinib demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden, and quality of life measures compared to placebo and Otezla.
- Deucravacitinib is an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor.
