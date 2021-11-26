Robert Califf's Speedy Confirmation Vote As FDA Head Likely Delayed: See Why?

The Biden administration planned to get the new FDA commissioner next month, which has likely been dashed, all because the government missed the deadline to submit the necessary paperwork, Politico reports.

According to the publication, the administration had planned to speed the nomination for Robert Califf through the Senate in December.

But the government failed to submit the required paperwork to Congress on time, which was November 19.

Now, Califf's confirmation vote likely won't happen until January, effectively ruling out the possibility of a full Senate floor vote before the end of the year, sources told the news outlet.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) committee aide said that the panel received Califf's paperwork on Monday, November 22, and was working "to schedule a hearing as soon as possible."

The HELP had hoped to schedule Califf's hearing for the week of December 6, Politico's sources said.

That would have given the Senate a slim, but not impossible, shot at voting to confirm Califf before it adjourned for the year.

HELP Chair Patty Murray is scheduled to meet virtually with Califf on December 1, the HELP Committee aide said.