 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

President Biden Nominates Robert Califf As New FDA Commissioner: Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
President Biden Nominates Robert Califf As New FDA Commissioner: Report
  • Robert Califf was nominated today to lead the FDA for a second time.
  • The White House reportedly ruled out Janet Woodcock after she faced opposition from some members of Congress over her handling of opioids while at the agency.
  • Related Link: White House Dismisses Janet Woodcock As Permanent FDA Commissioner Candidate.
  • Califf was briefly the agency’s commissioner under the Obama administration beginning in 2016. He also served as deputy commissioner of the FDA’s medical products and tobacco office.
  • He has also spent the last two years at Google’s life sciences-focused sister outfit, Verily, as its clinical policy and strategy head.
  • The FDA has recently been criticized for approving Biogen Inc’s (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.
  • After vetting multiple names, President Joe Biden’s final choice is one both the industry and agency insiders have hailed as the perfect one.
  • Rob Califf is a good choice,” said Aaron S. Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who has faulted the FDA for approving drugs on what he considers flimsy evidence. “Califf certainly spent the vast majority of his early career working on clinical trials … and understands the value of rigorous data.”
  • Photo by CVCTforum via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + GOOG)

Why Are Biogen Shares Gaining Today?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares
Why Jim Cramer Recommends Buying Trade Desk
Crypto-Powered Search Engine Presearch To Index OpenSea NFTs
Eisai Posts New Lecanemab Data From Mid-Stage Alzheimer's Trial
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com