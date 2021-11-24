Pasithea Stock Plunges After Equity Raise of $30M
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares shed their gains from yesterday after it announced a private offering of 8.68 million shares and warrants to purchase 8.68 million shares.
- The offer price of $3.50 per share represents a steep discount of 38% from the last close price of $5.60 that more than doubled on Tuesday.
- Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: Pasithea's Depression Treatment, Esketamine Nasal Spray Added In Clinic Offerings In UK.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $30.4 million.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable and have an exercise price of $3.50 per share.
- The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The offering is expected to close by November 29.
- Pasithea will use the proceeds to fund pre-clinical research and development work for future product candidates, invest in developing the US and the UK clinic businesses, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: KTTA shares are down 26.1% at $4.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Movers Trading Ideas