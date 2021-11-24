 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Singapore Based iX Biopharma Hands Seelos Exclusive Rights For Wafermine For Pain Management
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
Singapore Based iX Biopharma Hands Seelos Exclusive Rights For Wafermine For Pain Management

iX Biopharma has inked an exclusive agreement to license its lead drug under development, Wafermine, to Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL).

  • Seelos will have exclusive worldwide rights for Wafermine, except China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan - for which iX Biopharma will retain the rights.
  • Seelos will also have worldwide rights to products incorporating R- and S- enantiomers of ketamine being developed using iX Biopharma's WaferiX technology.
  • As part of the deal, iX Biopharma will receive a $9 million upfront payment in cash and shares from Seelos. It is also eligible for up to $239 million in development and sales milestone payments.
  • Moreover, iX Biopharma will receive "double-digit" percentage royalties on future net sales of any products which incorporate the R- and S- enantiomers of ketamine using its WaferiX technology.
  • "The licensing of the WaferiX drug delivery platform for sublingual (disintegrate under the tongue rapidly) ketamine broadens Seelos' ketamine franchise with formulations that we believe will be suitable for both acute and chronic dosing," said Raj Mehra, Chairman and CEO of Seelos.
  • The Licensed Products will contain ketamine, which provides a non-opioid approach for treating pain by targeting the NMDA receptor.
  • Related Link: Seelos Therapeutics To Test Trehalose In Patients With Rare Movement Control Disorder.
  • Price Action: SEEL shares closed at $1.95 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics To Test Trehalose In Patients With Rare Movement Control Disorder
Biotech Companies Are Embracing the Growing Psychedelic Drug Market To Confront a Global Increase in Depression and Anxiety
B. Riley Sees 'Significant Potential' In This Beaten-Up Biotech Stock
Psyched: The 50 Publicly-listed Psychedelics Companies, Atai's New Subsidiary, PharmaTher Gets New Orphan Drug Designation
There Are Now 50 Psychedelics Companies Listed In The U.S. - Here They Are
COVID Tests, THC Patches, Psychedelics: Xphyto Therapeutics Does it All
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs pain managementBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com