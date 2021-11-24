 Skip to main content

Takeda's Maribavir Scores FDA Approval For Post-Transplant CMV Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 6:45am   Comments
The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Livtencity (maribavir) for a common type of viral infection occurring in patients after organ transplant.

  • The infection is caused by a type of herpes virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV). It can have a major negative impact on transplant recipients, including loss of the transplanted organ and death.
  • The FDA said it approved Takeda's drug against CMV disease among patients who do not respond to available antiviral treatments.
  • Livtencity works by preventing the activity of an enzyme involved in virus replication. The drug will be commercially available soon.
  • Related Link: Takeda's Maribavir Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Late-Stage Study In Transplant Recipients.
  • Takeda is also investigating maribavir as the first-line treatment of CMV in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients in an ongoing Phase 3 trial.
  • CMV is one of the most common post-transplant infections, with an estimated incidence rate of around 16%–56% and 30%–70% in solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, respectively.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are up 0.94% at $13.92 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

