Takeda's Maribavir Scores FDA Approval For Post-Transplant CMV Infection
The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Livtencity (maribavir) for a common type of viral infection occurring in patients after organ transplant.
- The infection is caused by a type of herpes virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV). It can have a major negative impact on transplant recipients, including loss of the transplanted organ and death.
- The FDA said it approved Takeda's drug against CMV disease among patients who do not respond to available antiviral treatments.
- Livtencity works by preventing the activity of an enzyme involved in virus replication. The drug will be commercially available soon.
- Related Link: Takeda's Maribavir Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Late-Stage Study In Transplant Recipients.
- Takeda is also investigating maribavir as the first-line treatment of CMV in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients in an ongoing Phase 3 trial.
- CMV is one of the most common post-transplant infections, with an estimated incidence rate of around 16%–56% and 30%–70% in solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, respectively.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: TAK shares are up 0.94% at $13.92 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General