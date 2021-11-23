 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck's Keytruda Conditionally Approved In Canada For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Merck's Keytruda Conditionally Approved In Canada For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
  • Health Canada has conditionally approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for a form of breast cancer.
  • The approval covers adult patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 and who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.
  • The conditional approval is based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial results. Keytruda demonstrated improved progression-free survival (PFS) in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.
  • Related Link: Merck Backs Up Keytruda Approval In TNBC With Encouraging Overall Survival Data.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.37% at $82.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

Novartis May Have Buyer(s) For Its Sandoz Unit - Report
EU Backs Merck's COVID-19 Pill For Adults At Risk Of Severe Illness
Where Merck & Co Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2021
Skipping Eye Exams Linked to Nearly 6 Million Cases of Preventable Vision Loss, According to Vision Care Experts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Connect Biopharma Sinks On Eczema Drug Readout, Enanta Pulls Plug On HBV Drug, Clinical Setback For Merck In HIV Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com