Merck's Keytruda Conditionally Approved In Canada For Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
- Health Canada has conditionally approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for a form of breast cancer.
- The approval covers adult patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 and who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.
- The conditional approval is based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial results. Keytruda demonstrated improved progression-free survival (PFS) in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone.
- Price Action: MRK shares are up 1.37% at $82.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
