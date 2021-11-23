 Skip to main content

Gilead's Trodelvy Approved In Europe For Aggressive Form Of Breast Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Gilead's Trodelvy Approved In Europe For Aggressive Form Of Breast Cancer

The European Commission has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) as monotherapy for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

  • The approval for the antibody-drug conjugate covers adult patients with unresectable or metastatic TNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies.
  • The EC's decision is supported by results from the Phase 3 ASCENT study, where Trodelvy reduced the risk of death by 49% and improved median overall survival to 11.8 months versus 6.9 months with the physician's choice of chemotherapy.
  • These data also showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 57% reduction in the risk of death or disease worsening and improved median progression-free survival (PFS) to 4.8 months from 1.7 months seen with physician's choice of chemotherapy.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.47% at $70.30 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: breast cancer Briefs European Medicines AgencyBiotech News Health Care General

