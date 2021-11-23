FDA Clears Tonix Pharma's Human Trial With Intranasal Oxytocin For Migraine
The FDA has signed off Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp's (NASDAQ: TNXP) Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to initiate Phase 2 study of TNX-1900 for migraine.
- TNX-1900 is intranasal potentiated oxytocin designed for the prevention of migraine headaches in chronic migraineurs.
- The program is expected to qualify for the 505(b)(2) pathway for FDA approval, available to new formulations of an approved drug.
- Oxytocin, also known as the cuddle hormone, plays a significant role in social interactions and social bonding.
- TNX-1900 contains magnesium, which potentiates the action of oxytocin at oxytocin receptors in animal models.
- The Company plans to begin enrollment in the TNX-1900 Phase 2 study in 2H of 2022.
- It also plans to develop TNX-1900 for craniofacial pain and insulin resistance. A related intranasal potentiated oxytocin product candidate, TNX-2900, is under development for Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by constant hunger.
