Kamada Stock Jumps After Acquisition Of Four Plasma-Derived Products
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) has acquired four FDA-approved plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products from Saol TherapeuticsKamada will pay Saol a $95 million upfront payment and an additional $50 million in sales milestones during 2022-2034. 

  • The combined annual global revenue of the acquired portfolio in 2021 is expected to be $40 million - $45 million, with a gross margin of 50%-55%.
  • In addition, Kamada will acquire from Saol's existing inventory at approximately $15 million, which will be paid over ten equal quarterly installments. 
  • Kamada has secured a $40 million credit facility from Bank Hapoalim to fund the acquisition costs partially. 
  • The company says that the transaction is an important step in advancing its core objective of entering 2022 as a fully-integrated specialty plasma company.
  • Kamada reported Q3 sales of $23.0 million, -35% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $25.63 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.02) also missed the consensus for EPS of $0.02.
  • The company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $99.8 million at the end of Q3.
  • Price Action: KMDA shares are up 8.96% at $6.10 during the market session on the last check Monday.

