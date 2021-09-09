 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Decibel Therapeutics' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Receives FDA Orphan Drug Tag
  • The FDA has granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Decibel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DBTX) lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, for otoferlin-related congenital hearing loss.
  • The Company looks forward to initiating a Phase 1/2 trial of DB-OTO in pediatric patients in 2022.
  • Decibel may be eligible to receive one priority review voucher, which could be redeemed to receive priority review for a subsequent marketing application for a different product or sold or transferred to another sponsor.
  • DB-OTO is a dual-vector adeno-associated virus gene therapy product candidate designed to restore hearing in patients with congenital hearing loss caused by mutations in the otoferlin gene.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: DBTX stock is up 3.36% at $7.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBTX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com