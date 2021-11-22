Mesoblast Announces Debt Refinancing And Expansion With Oaktree Capital
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) refinanced its existing senior debt facility with a new $90 million five-year facility provided by Oaktree Capital Management LP.
- Mesoblast drew the first tranche of $60 million on closing, with proceeds being used to repay the outstanding balance of the existing senior debt facility with Hercules Capital Inc.
- An additional $30 million may be drawn by December 31, 2022, subject to certain milestones.
- The facility has a three-year interest-only period, at a rate of 9.75% per annum. After this time, 40% of the principal amortizes over two years, and the final payment is due November 2026.
- Oaktree will also receive warrants to purchase 1.77 million ADS at $7.26 per ADS, a 15% premium to the 30-day VWAP.
- The warrants may be exercised within seven years of issuance.
- "We recognize the quality of the portfolio and the significant near-term milestones that could help the company successfully commercialize its first product in the US," said Oaktree's Aman Kumar, Co-Portfolio Manager of Life Sciences Lending.
- Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as exclusive arranger and financial advisor to Mesoblast.
- Price Action: MESO share closed at $6.24 on Friday.
