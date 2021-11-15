 Skip to main content

Mesoblast's Remestemcel Shows Promising Action In Patients With Heart Failure
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 6:58am   Comments
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) presented new results from the landmark Phase 3 study of rexlemestrocel-L in 565 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
  • Data were shared at the American Heart Association annual Scientific Sessions.
  • A single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of heart attacks or strokes by 65% across all treated patients compared with standard of care alone.
  • Compared with the standard of care alone, a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of cardiovascular death, heart attacks, or strokes by 33% across all patients and by 45% in patients with high levels of inflammation.
  • Compared with the standard of care alone, the addition of rexlemestrocel-L did not further reduce the frequency of hospitalization for worsening HF symptoms.
  • Last month, Mesoblast published remestemcel-L results in a peer-reviewed journal in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease and biomarkers predictive for highest mortality.
  • The data showed that remestemcel-L was associated with 64% survival compared with only 10% when treated with other available therapies.
  • Price Action: MESO shares are up 2.97% at $6.27 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

