Mesoblast's Remestemcel Shows Promising Action In Patients With Heart Failure
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) presented new results from the landmark Phase 3 study of rexlemestrocel-L in 565 patients with chronic heart failure (CHF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- Data were shared at the American Heart Association annual Scientific Sessions.
- A single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of heart attacks or strokes by 65% across all treated patients compared with standard of care alone.
- Compared with the standard of care alone, a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of cardiovascular death, heart attacks, or strokes by 33% across all patients and by 45% in patients with high levels of inflammation.
- Compared with the standard of care alone, the addition of rexlemestrocel-L did not further reduce the frequency of hospitalization for worsening HF symptoms.
- Last month, Mesoblast published remestemcel-L results in a peer-reviewed journal in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease and biomarkers predictive for highest mortality.
- The data showed that remestemcel-L was associated with 64% survival compared with only 10% when treated with other available therapies.
- Price Action: MESO shares are up 2.97% at $6.27 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
