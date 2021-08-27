Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval
- The European Commission (EC) has approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN) Voxzogo (vosoritide) once-daily injection to treat achondroplasia.
- The approval covers children from 2 years until growth plates are closed, which occurs after puberty when children reach final adult height.
- Voxzogo is a modified C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) that directly downregulates fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) signaling and promoting endochondral bone formation.
- The FDA's US application for Voxzogo is under review with a target action date of November 20.
- Price Action: BMRN stock is up 6.48% at $83.98 on the last check Friday.
