 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Files US Application For Bulevirtide In Severe Form Of Viral Hepatitis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
Gilead Files US Application For Bulevirtide In Severe Form Of Viral Hepatitis
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has submitted a marketing application to FDA for bulevirtide for injection (2 mg) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in adults with compensated liver disease.
  • Chronic HDV infection is the most severe form of viral hepatitis.
  • Bulevirtide has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. 
  • In Europe, Hepcludex (bulevirtide) has been granted Conditional Marketing Authorization and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) status for chronic HDV infection with compensated liver disease.
  • Interim results from the Phase 3 MYR301 study indicate that after 24 weeks of therapy, 36.7% of bulevirtide patients achieved the combined virological and biochemical response.
  • Treatment for 24 weeks with bulevirtide 2 mg had a statistically significant response compared to the no-treatment group. 
  • Additionally, rapid alanine aminotransferase (liver enzymes) reduction and normalization were observed in over 50% of people with HDV in the bulevirtide 2 mg group compared with the no treatment group (5.9%). 
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.89% at $68.39 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Why Are Arcus Biosciences Shares Trading Higher Today?
On Target: This Company Says It Delivers Drugs Exactly How You Need Them
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts
Will Pfizer Outgun Merck With Oral COVID-19 Pill?
A Deep Dive Into COVID Oral Treatments — What Does the Atea Failure Mean for Oral Antivirals?
Todos Medical Says It Wants to Outfox COVID-19 & Cancer Along With Rivals Pfizer & Merck With New Theranostic Approach
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com