Gilead Files US Application For Bulevirtide In Severe Form Of Viral Hepatitis
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) has submitted a marketing application to FDA for bulevirtide for injection (2 mg) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection in adults with compensated liver disease.
- Chronic HDV infection is the most severe form of viral hepatitis.
- Bulevirtide has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA.
- In Europe, Hepcludex (bulevirtide) has been granted Conditional Marketing Authorization and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) status for chronic HDV infection with compensated liver disease.
- Interim results from the Phase 3 MYR301 study indicate that after 24 weeks of therapy, 36.7% of bulevirtide patients achieved the combined virological and biochemical response.
- Treatment for 24 weeks with bulevirtide 2 mg had a statistically significant response compared to the no-treatment group.
- Additionally, rapid alanine aminotransferase (liver enzymes) reduction and normalization were observed in over 50% of people with HDV in the bulevirtide 2 mg group compared with the no treatment group (5.9%).
