Cassava Sciences Kickstarts Second Late-Stage Alzheimer's Trial With Simufilam
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has initiated a second Phase 3 study of simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
- The second Phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 78 weeks over 78 weeks in approximately 1,000 patients.
- Cassava Sciences' is conducting the Phase 3 program in Alzheimer's under Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the FDA.
- The first Phase 3 RETHINK-ALZ study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks.
- This study plans to enroll approximately 750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
- The Company commenced patient screening for RETHINK-ALZ in October 2021, followed by patient dosing in November 2021.
- Recently, SEC launched a probe into claims that Cassava Sciences' manipulated data key to its case for simufilam.
- Price Action: SAVA shares are up 0.57% at $47.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
