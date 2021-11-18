 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cassava Sciences Kickstarts Second Late-Stage Alzheimer's Trial With Simufilam
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Cassava Sciences Kickstarts Second Late-Stage Alzheimer's Trial With Simufilam
  • Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has initiated a second Phase 3 study of simufilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease. 
  • The second Phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg over 78 weeks over 78 weeks in approximately 1,000 patients.
  • Cassava Sciences' is conducting the Phase 3 program in Alzheimer's under Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the FDA.
  • The first Phase 3 RETHINK-ALZ study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks. 
  • This study plans to enroll approximately 750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. 
  • The Company commenced patient screening for RETHINK-ALZ in October 2021, followed by patient dosing in November 2021.
  • Recently, SEC launched a probe into claims that Cassava Sciences' manipulated data key to its case for simufilam.
  • Price Action: SAVA shares are up 0.57% at $47.34 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Rockwell Medical Shares Spike Higher
See Why Cassava Sciences Shares Are Falling On Wednesday?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: StoneCo Drops After Q3 Earnings; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Shares Surge
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com