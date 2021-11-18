 Skip to main content

BridgeBio Pharma Secures Debt Financing Of $750M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
BridgeBio Pharma Secures Debt Financing Of $750M
  • BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has executed a definitive credit facility agreement with a syndicate of lenders for up to $750 million in financing.
  • This facility, combined with the Company's existing cash balance of $599.6 million, provides access to over $1.2 billion to advance the Company's pipeline programs.
  • The financing is expected to fully fund BridgeBio's portfolio of more than 30 drug development and discovery programs into 2024.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the sole placement agent to BridgeBio on this transaction.
  • Latham & Watkins LLP acted as counsel to BridgeBio.
  • Related: BridgeBio Pharma's Candidate For Muscle-Wasting Disorder Wins Fast Track Tag In US.
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are down 0.35% at $45.94 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
  •  
  •  

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Offerings General

