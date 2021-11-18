Armata Shares Surge As FDA Gives Green Signal To Its Second Program To Enter Human Trial(s)
- The FDA has cleared Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: ARMP) Investigational New Drug (IND) for Phase 1b/2a study of AP-SA02 in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
- Armata expects to begin the study by the end of 2021.
- The trial, dubbed diSArm, will be Armata's second program to enter clinical development and funded in part by a $15 million award from the U.S. DoD with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program.
- The diSArm study will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intravenous AP-SA02 as an adjunct to best available antibiotic therapy compared to best available antibiotic therapy alone.
- Armata has also achieved a development milestone under the Therapeutics Development Award from the CF Foundation to support its Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a.
- The trial is evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, AP-PA02, for Pseudomonas aeruginosa upper airway infections in cystic fibrosis patients.
- The latest milestone achievement triggers a $2 million payment bringing the total to $3.75 million achieved under the Award.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: ARMP shares are up 26.40% at $4.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas