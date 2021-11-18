 Skip to main content

Armata Shares Surge As FDA Gives Green Signal To Its Second Program To Enter Human Trial(s)
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 1:19pm   Comments

  • The FDA has cleared Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NYSE: ARMP) Investigational New Drug (IND) for Phase 1b/2a study of AP-SA02 in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. 
  • Armata expects to begin the study by the end of 2021.
  • The trial, dubbed diSArm, will be Armata's second program to enter clinical development and funded in part by a $15 million award from the U.S. DoD with funding from the Defense Health Agency and Joint Warfighter Medical Research Program.
  • The diSArm study will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of intravenous AP-SA02 as an adjunct to best available antibiotic therapy compared to best available antibiotic therapy alone.
  • Armata has also achieved a development milestone under the Therapeutics Development Award from the CF Foundation to support its Phase 1b/2a SWARM-P.a.
  • The trial is evaluating its lead therapeutic candidate, AP-PA02, for Pseudomonas aeruginosa upper airway infections in cystic fibrosis patients. 
  • The latest milestone achievement triggers a $2 million payment bringing the total to $3.75 million achieved under the Award. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ARMP shares are up 26.40% at $4.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

