Enveric Biosciences' CBD-Based Product Reduces Dermatitis Severity In Animal Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 10:54am   Comments
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVBannounced data from a preclinical rodent model evaluating EV102, the company's cannabidiol (CBD) based product in development for the topical treatment of radiodermatitis.
  • Radiodermatitis, the most common side effect of radiation therapy, is a physical skin irritation with symptoms ranging from red rash to open wounds. It affects nearly 95% of patients who receive radiation for cancer treatment.
  • EV102 was topically applied during a daily treatment regimen and resulted in a nearly 50% reduction in redness scoring severity. 
  • Similar results were obtained for overall dermatitis severity, including desquamation (skin peeling) and ulceration as part of a composite score. 
  • The company plans to start Phase 1 study in 2H of 2022.
  • Related Link: You Ask, We Analyze: Enveric Biosciences Stock Looks Ready To Skyrocket.
  • Price Action: ENVB shares are down 2.61% at $1.66 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

