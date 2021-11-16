 Skip to main content

Europe OKs Biogen's Vumerity For Multiple Sclerosis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Europe OKs Biogen's Vumerity For Multiple Sclerosis
  • The European Commission has approved Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) to treat adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • Vumerity is next-generation fumarate with the established efficacy and well-characterized safety of Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate). 
  • The approval was also based on findings from the EVOLVE-MS-2 Phase 3 study to evaluate the gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability of Vumerity compared to Tecfidera. 
  • The rate of overall treatment discontinuation was lower in participants treated with Vumerity than those treated with Tecfidera (1.6% compared to 6%, respectively). 
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are down 3.24% at $263 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

