Europe OKs Biogen's Vumerity For Multiple Sclerosis
- The European Commission has approved Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) to treat adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS).
- Vumerity is next-generation fumarate with the established efficacy and well-characterized safety of Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).
- The approval was also based on findings from the EVOLVE-MS-2 Phase 3 study to evaluate the gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability of Vumerity compared to Tecfidera.
- The rate of overall treatment discontinuation was lower in participants treated with Vumerity than those treated with Tecfidera (1.6% compared to 6%, respectively).
- Price Action: BIIB shares are down 3.24% at $263 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs multiple sclerosisBiotech News Health Care FDA General