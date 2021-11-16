Cyclo Therapeutics Shares Jump After Filing To Start Alzheimer's Trial In US
- Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) has submitted its initial investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo for early Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
- The Company says that biologic similarities demonstrated between Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and Alzheimer's Disease bolster rationale for studying Trappsol for early Alzheimer's Disease.
- Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin.
- Price Action: CYTH shares are up 2.23% at $7.45 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
